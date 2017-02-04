I-96 Crash Claims Life Of Whitmore Lake Resident

February 4, 2017

A crash in Brighton Township Saturday morning claimed the life of a 47-year old Whitmore Lake resident.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s office says at approximately 8 am deputies responded to westbound I-96 at Flint Road in Brighton Township for a single vehicle crash. According to the Sheriff’s office, witnesses indicated that the driver was drifting through lanes before going off the roadway to the right and striking a MDOT camera pole.



The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s identity was not immediately released. The crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Brighton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. (DS)

