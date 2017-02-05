Downtown Howell Hosts Lunar New Year Celebration

February 5, 2017

It has its roots deep in Chinese tradition, but a ceremony yesterday brought some of that culture into downtown Howell.



Nearly 4,000 firecrackers were ignited to begin a Lion Dance, to kick off the Lunar New Year Celebration. A pair of costumed dancers covered in the brightly colored Lion dress danced to the beat of ceremonial drums outside the Historic Howell Opera House, followed by more dancing inside the building. This is the fourth time the festival has been offered in Howell, and included the Dragon Run 5K in the morning. The Director of the Lion Dance Troup at the Martial Arts Studio in Ann Arbor is Eugene Chun. He says they have always taken the opportunity to educate people by giving martial arts demonstrations, which he says doesn't necessarily focus on kicking, blocking, punching and combat. He says there are many aspects to the martial arts, which he hopes people will realize that are beneficial physically, psychologically and spiritually. Chun says it's hard to express that to people who have very limited or narrow exposure to it.



Chun says the Lion Dance is part of the Chinese martial arts, and as part of the Lunar New Year it is common to have a Lion Dance. He says the dance has at its roots in Buddhist tradition. Chun says like the martial arts, the dance of blessing has evolved over the years. He says there is more to the martial arts than combat, and it has been his personal mission to introduce the form to the general public. He says it’s important to have people see the dance and understand that it is a form of martial arts. During the ceremony audience members could feed the Lion red envelopes with donations as payment for blessings in the future. Howell Mayor Pro Tem Steve Manor says he appreciates bringing the community into the celebration. Manor says he spent his career in the U.S. Foreign Service and experienced different cultures. Now as Mayor of Howell, he says he is pleased that the city is offering this kind of diversity. He says celebrating the Lunar New Year, which is more of a Chinese-Asian celebration brings added diversity to Howell.



Following the Lion Dance there were opportunities for interactive cooking demonstrations with Food Network Cutthroat Kitchen Chef, Tom Lin, as well as other Asian themed activities and a six course meal. (DS)

