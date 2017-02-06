Name Of Brighton Twp. Crash Victim Released By Authorities

Authorities have released the name of the Whitmore Lake woman killed Saturday morning in a Brighton Township crash.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year old Angela Marie Montagne died at the scene of the crash, which happened at approximately 8am Saturday on westbound I-96 at Flint Road. According to the Sheriff’s office, witnesses indicated Montagne was drifting through lanes before going off the roadway to the right and striking a MDOT camera pole.



The crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Brighton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. (JK)