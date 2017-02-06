Legal Expert: Affair Could Have "Disastrous Result" On Kowalski Murder Conviction

Following revelations of an affair between a Livingston County judge and a State Police detective, the conviction of the man accused in a 2008 Oceola Township double homicide is now being called into question, with one legal expert saying a new trial is possible.



On Friday, testimony became public from the divorce filing of Donald Root, the estranged husband of 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan (left). In it, Root alleges the judge was engaged in sexual affairs with two men - one being Michigan State Police First Lt. Sean Furlong (right). Furlong was the lead investigator into the double-homicide of Richard and Brenda Kowalski, who were found shot to death in their Oceola Township home in May 2008. Judge Brennan presided over the trial of Jerome Kowalski, Richard's brother, who was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. While Furlong and Brennan maintain the relationship began after the trial, Root alleges otherwise. That presents a big problem for Kowalski’s conviction, according to Wayne State University Law Professor Peter Henning, a former federal prosecutor, who teaches legal ethics. "If the relationship began before or during the trial, it is going to call into doubt the conviction. There is at least a reasonable chance the appeals court would overturn the conviction and the defendant would get a new trial. There are going to be any number of issues raised, but the key question is the timing at this point. If the affair began before or during the trial then it could have a disastrous result."



Henning says if another trial is ordered up as a result of the allegations, the confession that was the basis of Kowalski’s conviction will be very problematic as Lt. Furlong will almost certainly be called to the stand to explain how it was obtained and thus will be open to cross-examination from the defense about his relationship to Judge Brennan. Professor Henning says that will further add to uncertainty on the part of jurors.



Brennan’s attorneys have called the allegations, “a shameful attempt to intimidate” the judge into accepting an unfair divorce settlement. A hearing on various motions in the divorce case is scheduled Tuesday before Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Janelle Lawless, who was selected after local judges recused themselves. (JK)