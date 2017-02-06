Threat Closes Mott Community College Including Livingston Campus

February 6, 2017

Mott Community College in Michigan, including its Livingston County location, is closed for the day after a threat was made related to the school.



College spokeswoman Dawn Hibbard says the "active shooter threat" was made this morning and all of the Flint-based community college's locations are closed for the day. The school has several satellite campuses around the state including on Packard Drive in Howell Township. Hibbard says the college's public safety department contacted the school's president about the threat and the decision was made to shut down all of the campuses.



Details about the threat weren't immediately released. The school originally said classes would resume at 1pm, but has since advised that due to an ongoing investigation, it will closes all campuses for the entire day. The school says it plans to reopen Tuesday. (JK)