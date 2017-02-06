Local Man Admits To Domestic Violence And Arson, Faces Lengthy Prison Sentence

February 6, 2017

A plea has been entered by a Howell man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and started a fire after the altercation in the garage of the home they shared.



In July, 55-year-old Donald Ray Baggett was charged with assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, assault by strangulation and domestic violence. The charges stem from an incident that involved Baggett’s girlfriend, a fight and a suspicious fire.



Baggett pleaded guilty as charged on Friday plus an added charge of 2nd degree arson, which is a 20 year felony. He also pleaded as a 4th time habitual offender, which increases the potential maximum sentence to life.



The July 21st incident began when Baggett allegedly threatened his girlfriend at their home in Marion Township and asked if she had ever cheated on him. He then reportedly strangled her while demanding to know if she had ever slept with any African American men. The victim says Baggett then sniffed her to see if she had had sex with someone else and tried to remove her pants. Baggett’s girlfriend kicked him out of their house, though he was reportedly seen driving in the area later that day.



Authorities say as Baggett was driving by the home around 11:30 that evening, he called to report a fire in their garage. He was later identified as a person of interest in that fire which police said was deemed suspicious because there was nothing in the garage to indicate the cause of the fire. He is set to be sentenced March 9th. (DK)