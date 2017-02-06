Tree Removal To Start In March As Part Of Controversial Pipeline Project

February 6, 2017

Residents in four Livingston County communities can expect to see construction activity starting up in the next month related to a controversial pipeline project.



The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, has approved the issuance of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for Energy Transfer Partners Rover Pipeline. The certificate was issued Thursday and is required before construction can begin. The 713-mile-long line will reach across northern Ohio and veer into southeastern Michigan, where it will connect with the existing Vector Pipeline locally. More than 15 miles of pipeline will travel though in Livingston County, including in Putnam Township where a number of residents and homeowners have been very vocal in opposing the project.



Supervisor Dennis Brennan tells WHMI the approval of the certificate was expected so no surprises there and the next step in the process will be tree removal. His understanding is that the company needs to have all of the trees along the road in proposed routes cut down by the end of March in Michigan when the protected Indiana Bat begins nesting, so he expects crews will start cutting trees down like crazy.



One of the largest areas affected in Putnam Township is on Patterson Lake Road. Brennan commented the township has been receiving inquiries recently about that tree clearing activity but clarifies it was not Rover but the private property owner that took it upon themselves to have the trees cut down ahead of the pipeline project coming through.



Brennan recently noticed what he thinks might be pipeline just outside of the Village of Pinckney and says the company is likely either staging materials or construction equipment so he expects to start fielding lots of questions. The company cannot begin any construction activity until 30 days after certificate is issued, which he anticipates around March 4th or 5th. The company has indicated it wants most of the work done by the end of summer and is hoping to have it up and running by November of 2017, which Brennan says is mighty aggressive but that’s what they’re expecting to do.



On the positive side, Brennan says the project will result in a boost to the local economy as there will be a tremendous amount of activity from roughly March through September with construction workers in town. He noted there might also be some business opportunities for local tree removal service companies or construction workers.



Updated project maps are available on the Putnam Township website. That link is provided. A press release issued Energy Transfer Partners is also attached. (JM)