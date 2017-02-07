State of the County Address Highlights Local Efforts, Achievements & Goals

February 7, 2017

In Monday night’s 2017 State of the County Address, Board of Commissioners Chair Kate Lawrence stated that “There is much to be proud of in Livingston County.”



The address was given at the Livingston County Public Safety Complex by Lawrence before a room full of community leaders and members. She says there is pride in the county’s commitment to adapting to support the community, stating it is one of the most sought-after regions to reside in. Lawrence noted the area’s economic strength, as the average home sale price has risen 9% since last year and the number of foreclosures is down 28%. The county has maintained its Aaa Moody credit rating, which Lawrence says is a reflection of the county’s dedication to fiscal integrity.



She says the local government is a forward thinking organization that is “effective, efficient and gets results.” In 2016, Livingston County 911 Central Dispatch made strides for public safety by developing Text-to-911 and becoming one of two centers in the state with proper emergency call- receiving protocol. The Veterans Treatment Court had its first graduating class in August and the county became the first in Michigan to partner with the Army National Guard in efforts to safeguard local data systems’ confidentiality.



Reflecting on the last year, Lawrence tells WHMI she sees the dedication and passion the county's elected officials, judges, employees and department heads have for their jobs. She says she witnesses it every day and if it wasn’t for them, all of these accomplishments wouldn’t come to fruition.



In 2017, the Health Department will continue the process to achieve national accreditation and the county will complete its Master Plan. Lawrence says the county hopes to expand broadband internet access and increase economic prosperity. Though she feels a lot of progress has been made, she is already looking ahead to what heights Livingston County will reach next. (DK)