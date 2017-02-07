Howell High School Drill Team Earns First Place At JROTC Meet

February 7, 2017

Cadets of a local high school’s Air Force Drill Team excelled at a first-ever Howell ROTC Drill Meet.



On Saturday, members of the Howell High School Air Force JROTC program claimed first place overall at the first ever Howell JROTC Drill Meet. The Howell Drill Meet was planned and ran completed by JROTC cadets under the direction of Cadet James Colon with support by parents and community organizations. Seven drill teams from four states participated in the event.



The night before the meet, the Howell cadets hosted a social gathering for the out of state teams as a way to build camaraderie before the meet. Along with receiving first place, Howell’s drill teams placed in every event and earned first place in four categories- First-year Unarmed, First-year Armed, Advanced Armed and Unarmed Exhibition.



The Howell Drill team practices each morning before school begins. Earlier this year, the team took first place overall at the Anchor Bay Drill Meet and second place overall at the Michigan State University Drill Meet.

