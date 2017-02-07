Former Howell Teacher Sentenced To Prison In Child Porn Case

A former teacher and coach at Howell High School has been sentenced in a disturbing child pornography case.



60-year-old Duane Millar was sentenced in U.S. District Court Monday to seven years in prison, to be followed by seven years of supervised release. The child pornography charges followed a search of Millar’s East Lansing home in March of 2016 after a three-month State Police investigation. Illicit material was found in an email account and on various computers and media storage devices. Soon after the charges were filed, Millar resigned his position with the Howell district, where he had taught world language and coached cross country and track.



Millar had previously pleaded guilty in federal court to a single count of receiving child pornography and was free on bond pending his sentencing. However, his bond conditions were modified after police say they found two stuffed animals, rope, tape and a baseball bat in his car after he was pulled over last October by East Lansing Police for driving with an expired license plate. Court documents indicated the materials were “viewed as lures for children.” Despite that, Millar’s sentence was actually 13 months less than the minimum that sentencing guidelines called for. (JM/JK)