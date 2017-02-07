Brighton Twp. Says No Conflict With Members Serving On SELCRA Board

February 7, 2017

The Brighton Township Board reviewed documents and opinions related to a conflict of interest question raised about two members also serving on the Southeastern Livingston County Recreation Authority.



The township board met Monday night to discuss the issue, which was raised by a resident and longtime board critic who cited a 2004 opinion from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office that having a person on a school board and a recreation authority simultaneously is a conflict, especially when a contract is being negotiated. Township Attorney John Harris also rendered an opinion in 2004 that members of the township board should not also sit on the SELCRA Board. The incompatibility of office question posed to the board related specifically to members also serving on the SELCRA board - Supervisor Patrick Michel and Trustee Sam Theis, with Michel as the chairman and Theis as secretary.



Brighton Township Manager Brian Vick told WHMI the board previously directed staff to make contact with State Representative Lana Theis regarding an Attorney General opinion. Theis is the wife of Sam Theis. Communication was received back, along with two Attorney General opinions deemed pertinent to the inquiry. He says township attorneys, who were both present, looked at the material and concurred it was accurate and addressed concerns. He says it’s the concurrence of the board those three items responded to the question of whether or not there was incompatibility of office and ultimately, there is not. The opinions were said to be crystal clear and that they applied to any authorities described in the Michigan Constitution.



Township Bond Attorney Jim Kiefer was then asked to look into the matter based on his prior experience and research, which Harris commented found the constitution provision that quite frankly his office did not. Harris clarified his opinion from 2004 did not address the specific situation, saying the nature of the relationship was different and he wanted it on the public record. Harris stated that involved two members of Brighton Area Schools contracting with SELCRA and is not relevant to the current topic of municipalities incorporating into an intergovernmental agreement sitting on both boards so it really didn’t apply.



Members commented they were comfortable with the information received and the board agreed no additional action or opinions were deemed necessary. It was further noted that the township is not bound by any legal opinions, as they are just that; an opinion. Supervisor Michel was absent. (JM)