Lyon Township Fire Department Hopes Pay Increase Will Help Retain Staff

February 7, 2017

Night shift firefighters in one nearby township will be getting a slight pay raise.



After tabling an effort by its fire chief to bring more firefighters into to help cover shifts, the Lyon Township Board of Trustees agreed to higher compensation. Fire Chief Ken Van Sparrentak told the board that his department is struggling hold onto its veteran and well trained fire fighters, and there are several shifts a month that go unfilled. He asked the board to approve a pay increase for the night shift, saying that may help with retention. Fire fighters working the 9 pm to 7 am shift will see a raise in pay from $9.72 per hour to $12. If they get an incident call, the rate goes to $16.28 per hour; the same as the day shift.



Van Sparrentak says Lyon Township recently changed to 24 hour coverage of the fire department, but has been having trouble filling several shifts. He hopes the pay raise will be an incentive to not only fill shifts, but retain fire fighters. He says night shifts are a problem because they barely have enough firefighters to fill the 24 hour rotations. He says sometimes there are shifts that aren't covered and he thinks increasing the night shift pay and looking at the idea of district area firefighter, where they can bring in others that have experience may fill the void they have.



Van Sparrentak says the additional compensation is not just about the pay rate, but the fire fighters who work the night shift are dedicating themselves to the community and putting their safety at risk for the community. He asked the board to consider allowing him to hire well-trained district area firefighters, to help cover shortages, but some members of the board questioned the idea. Township Clerk Patricia Carcone wanted more clarification about how many shifts have been historically left unfilled and asked for assurance that the district firefighters would be trained in operation of township vehicles. Van Sparrentak says the district fire fighters would be well-trained and currently working on other departments. He says they would not be regular staff members and not eligible for promotions. He says he plans to get all of the board’s questions answered and bring the issue back to next month’s meeting. (DS)