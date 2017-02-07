Charges Sought Against Student In Threat That Closed Mott Campuses

Mott Community College, including its Livingston County location, will reopen today after an online threat forced authorities to cancel classes Monday.



An "active shooter threat" was called in early Monday morning forcing college officials to eventually call off classes for the day. The school has several satellite campuses around the state including on Packard Drive in Howell Township. Michigan State Police questioned a 24-year-old Mott Community College student who admitted to the hoax. The student reportedly has a history of mental health issues and is currently receiving treatment. The Genesee County prosecutor will review the case and determine if charges should be filed.



The incident prompted college officials to put the main campus on lock down and then later evacuate students and staff. Police then checked every building on the Flint campus as well as all other Mott facilities. (JK)