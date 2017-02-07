Pipeline Approval Brings Renewed Criticism From Sierra Club

February 7, 2017

Environmental groups are raising continued concerns over a $4.3 billion natural-gas pipeline that will run through Michigan, including Livingston County.



More than 15 miles of the 713-mile-long ET Rover Pipeline will travel though Livingston County, starting in Putnam Township and then traveling north through Marion, Iosco and Handy townships until it connects to the Vector pipeline near Fowlerville. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recently gave its stamp of approval, saying the project's benefits outweigh concerns to landowners or surrounding communities. But Nancy Shiffler, the chair of the Beyond Natural Gas and Oil committee for the Michigan Chapter of the Sierra Club, says the construction will pose numerous environmental risks, in addition to those that come from the hydraulic-fracturing process. "Parts of the pipeline go through forested areas which are habitat for migratory birds and a couple of invasive bat species, and then the pipeline is going to travel under or through some important wetland areas."



The pipeline already has stirred up controversy across southeastern Michigan, including several incidents in which police had to be called to intervene between surveyors and homeowners. Energy Transfer, the company behind the project, also is responsible for the Dakota Access Pipeline. Energy Transfer has touted the pipeline as a "reliable, long-term supply of affordable natural gas," and says it has met all necessary safety standards to begin construction. However, Shiffler contends that alternatives such as renewable energy were not properly considered. "They're supposed to consider alternatives to the pipeline, but they essentially dismissed the potential that the power needs could be met with an increase in renewables and other alternatives."



The pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Meanwhile, a local group opposed to the pipeline, ET Rover Go Home, says it will meet at 6:30 tonight at the Pinckney Community Library.



Public News Service contributed to this report. (JK)