12-Day Fundraising Campiagn To Benefit Habitat For Humanity

February 8, 2017

A fundraising campaigning is underway to benefit a local non-profit that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.



Livingston County Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the SpartanNash Foundation for a retail scan campaign to provide shelter in the local community. Now through February 19th, those who visit VG’s grocery stores in Livingston County will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane, with 100% of dollars raised going to Livingston County Habitat for Humanity.



Serving the local community since 1993, the non-denominational Christian based housing ministry is dedicated to making adequate, affordable shelter a matter of conscience and action in the county.



Livingston County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Larry Pfeil says they’ve scooped ice cream and sold baked goods in stores on Saturdays to help them reach their goals, which in turn helps the local affiliate. Pfeil calls it a win-win, but especially so for their partners. (JM)