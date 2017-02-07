Ingham County Judge Allows For Discovery In Brennan Divorce Case

February 7, 2017

A judge will not limit discovery in a high profile divorce case involving a Livingston County judge who allegedly had an affair with a state police detective.



A motion hearing was held in Ingham County Circuit Court this afternoon. Donald Root is the estranged husband of 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan. In his divorce filing, Root alleges the judge was engaged in sexual affairs with two men - one being Michigan State Police First Lt. Sean Furlong. The affair raises multiple questions related to a conviction in a double murder trial.



Furlong was the lead investigator into the double-homicide of Richard and Brenda Kowalski, who were found shot to death in their Oceola Township home in May 2008. Judge Brennan presided over the trial of Jerome Kowalski, Richard's brother, who was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. If the relationship began before or during the trial, it could call into doubt the conviction. While Furlong and Brennan maintain the relationship began after the trial, Root alleges otherwise.



In court today, Brennan’s attorney sought to limit discovery to September 2013, the alleged date of separation. Root’s attorneys were seeking up until the day the divorce case was filed on December 2nd. Judge Janelle Lawless ruled to not limit discovery and will allow up to the date of filing, commenting the court was not interested in any intimate details unless they factor into the distribution of assets. The judge also signed a protective order regarding financial information to protect both parties’ business interests and ordered there be no publication of any discovery material.



Attorneys declined to comment following the hearing. (JM)