Brighton Township Board Denies Sewer Hookup Appeals

February 8, 2017

Pleas from two property owners who maintain they had to pay sewer assessments twice on the same lots fell on mostly deaf ears and they lost their appeals before the Brighton Township Board Monday night.



The owners at 8321 Hilton Road and 2916 Hideaway Beach Drive were building homes and maintain they were charged twice for the same sewer hookup, which they were forced to pay or the township would not issue a certificate of occupancy. Both owners were aware of a special assessment district on the properties to hook into the sewer system and negotiated the price of their lots based on that amount. Documentation also showed “final sewer payoff Brighton Township”. They maintain users included in the original SAD are exempt from a newer Policy 807, which deals with vacant parcels. Both owners said they did their due diligence during the sale process and included the sewer assessment but it later basically just disappears as if it was never paid, which is unacceptable. Both property owners expressed to the board that the policies don’t make logical sense and there is an inequity.



An attorney representing Stephen and Kimberly Rushak told the board it further appears the amount being charged doesn’t mesh with the actual language in the policy. The Rushak’s were in the middle of constructing their home when they received a bill to hook up to sewer system for almost $16,000. They thought it was an error because they had already paid in full but quickly learned otherwise.



Kimberly and Scott Barabas told the board the $12,400 was paid off at the time they purchased the vacant lot on Hideaway Beach Drive in 2014. They received their certificate of occupancy to move in January 29th but in order to do so, had to pay additional $10,108 in order, on top of the $12,400. The couple has also been paying quarterly operations and maintenance charges since they purchased the lot. They maintain Policy 807 does not apply to the original SAD owners and respectfully requested a refund of $10,108. Kimberly Barabas told the board they were charged twice for the same thing and there was never any mention of the policy from the title company, township or anyone during the process and it’s the “constant surprises that are becoming intolerable”. She commented that the board doesn’t even know its own procedures, leading her to believe they’re also not aware of the consequences of the policies they’re putting in place. She added the township should be putting the money into an escrow account. Scott Barabas told the board he is now out $24,370 to flush his toilet once.



Both owners appealed to the Administrative Policies Committee. That body upheld the township manager’s interpretation of Policy 807, as did the board during Monday night’s meeting so both owners lost their appeals. Member Scott Combs was the lone dissenting vote. Part of the motion was to revisit the policy to see if it should be revised, with the recommendation it be done sooner rather than later. The motion directed a review of Policy 807 for conflict or a need for clarification and provide the board with information on the number of vacant lots as well as any outstanding payments to identify some assumptions for vacant parcels in the original district. It was noted the discussion will be the original users in the SAD and what they were promised or not, potential retroactivity or establishing an escrow account for enforcement of the current policy.



The township attorney noted there are other similar cases in the pipeline and Trustee Mike Slaton says drastically needs to be reworked as quickly as possible. Complete information is included in the Brighton Township Board packet. (JM)