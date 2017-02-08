Training Underway For Next Group Of CASA Volunteers

February 8, 2017

A local program that provides advocates for children who are abused or neglected has started training another group of volunteers.



The acronym CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and is a national program, present in 49 states. CASAs are trained and screened community volunteers that are assigned to a case in which a child has been abused or neglected. CASAs are sworn officers of the court and become a party to the case, attending every hearing and spending time with the child in order to advocate for them.



CASA of Livingston County is a division of the LACASA Center in Howell and currently has 53 active CASA volunteers. Day one of training for another group of soon-to-be CASAs began Tuesday and will continue twice a week through February. The first session gave an overview of what a CASA does, where they fit in and the impact they can make in a child’s life. CASA Advocate Supervisor Melanie Cattermole stressed the importance of “seeing the whole child” so that a CASA can assess and make recommendations for the child’s best interest.



LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt says there is a great need for CASAs locally, as every child deserves to have a voice. Schrandt reports child abuse cases in Livingston County have escalated about 300%. She believes the increase is not necessarily because there is more incidents of child abuse, but rather more education and prevention efforts. She feels the community is better educated about how to identify and report child abuse.



Program Director Sara Applegate says being a CASA is a big responsibility, but necessary. The group consists of 10 members, including myself, all of whom have varying reasons for why they chose to volunteer. For some, their jobs or educational background led them to explore becoming a CASA. For others, it’s a passion for children. Two of the group members are daughters of CASAs and were inspired by their parents. All share the common thread that is the basis of CASA’s mission- to make a difference in the life of a vulnerable child. (DK)