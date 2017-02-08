Hartland Township Theater Closer To Construction & Liquor License

A new 64,600 square foot theater is another step closer to construction in Hartland Towne Square.



The Township Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to its planned development ordinance that will allow the developers of Emagine Theaters to put signs on three sides of its new building. Commissioners approved the change because the proposed theater will be visible from roadways on three sides, which isn’t typical for most commercial construction. Last month the Planning Commission approved site plans for the theater, which will feature 10 screening rooms, including one large screen E-MAX experience. Township Manager James Wickman says the theater is a good fit for the township. He says it's an exciting project and they've gotten a lot of positive feedback. He says for as long as they have looked at smart growth opportunities in the township, the most interesting ones are the unique ones; the destination ones. Wickman says township staff always appreciate having something a little bit different than what everyone else has and the Emagine Theater is definitely one of those. He says it will be a good attraction point for a large radius of people to come enjoy just a nice theater environment with a lot of nice amenities.



Commissioners also gave Wickman approval to solicit applications for the township’s two liquor licenses. Wickman expects Emagine to apply for one of them. He says the business model for Emagine includes the sale of alcohol as a way to offer other services to its patrons. Last month the Realtor for Emagine Theaters, Michael Southen told the Planning Commission the theater will include a lounge and feature luxury recliners rather than standard theater seats. He says in addition to traditional concessions, there will be opportunities to purchase hot foods. Construction is set to begin as soon as spring weather allows, with a projected opening late this year. (DS)