Anti-Rover Pipeline Group Holds Brainstorming Session

February 8, 2017

An anti-pipeline consumer group held a brainstorming session about how to halt a controversial project that will literally run through many of their back yards.



The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has recently given approval to Texas-based Energy Transfer for the construction Rover Pipeline Project. More than 15 miles of the 713-mile pipeline will travel through Livingston County, starting in Putnam Township, then moving through Marion, Iosco and Handy townships until connecting to the Vector pipeline near Fowlerville. With the project approved, local anti-pipeline group ET Rover Go Home has begun accelerating their efforts to stop the construction that they feel is potentially dangerous to residents and the existing environment.



One member spoke up at Tuesday night’s meeting in Pinckney warning many about the effects that even small vibrations from the buried pipeline can have on people who live nearby. He stated that they are dealing with an organization that listens to companies, not the general public, and it should be the other way around. Member Laura Mebert said that eminent domain should not be used for private for-profit projects and that they don’t believe there is public benefit to the pipeline. She said they are prepared to continue sharing their opinion with people and the courts.



The group created 5 different task forces to help members direct their attention towards specific tasks. A Q&A team gathered questions they feel haven’t been sufficiently answered and will try to do so. The Rapid Response team was formed as a place where residents who see pipeline activities that may be wrong or illegal can come to with their concerns. Political, Recruiting, and Media teams were also formed. The group will meet again in 2 weeks and encourages anyone interested in joining them to check their Facebook page for more details. (MK)