Kowalski Trial Attorney Says Judge's Ruling On Confession Now In Question

February 8, 2017

The attorney who represented the man convicted in a Livingston County double homicide says recent allegations about the judge call into serious question the verdict in that case.



A motion hearing was held in Ingham County Circuit Court Tuesday in the divorce case of 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan. Donald Root is Brennan’s estranged husband and alleges in his divorce filing that she was engaged in sexual affairs with two men - one being Michigan State Police First Lt. Sean Furlong. In court Tuesday, Brennan’s attorney sought to limit discovery to September 2013, the alleged date of separation. Root’s attorneys were seeking up until the day the divorce case was filed on December 2nd. Judge Janelle Lawless ruled to not limit discovery.



But the affair has raised multiple questions related to a conviction in a double murder trial. Lt. Furlong was the lead investigator into the double-homicide of Richard and Brenda Kowalski, who were found shot to death in their Oceola Township home in May 2008. Judge Brennan presided over the trial of Jerome Kowalski, Richard's brother, who was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.



If the relationship began before or during the trial, it could call into doubt the conviction. While Furlong and Brennan maintain the relationship began after the trial, Root alleges otherwise. Kowalski’s trial attorney, Walter Piszczatowski, says if that turns out to be true, it calls into question Judge Brennan’s ruling forbidding a defense expert from testifying that his client’s confession fit the pattern of a false confession. Piszczatowski says without that confession, the prosecution’s case was thin at best. "There was just no scientific evidence whatsoever, zero, that tied him. There was no DNA that tied him, there was no fingerprints, there was no blood work. It was the confession. It was all about the statement...I'll say this, I think she went a lot farther than most judges interjecting her own attitude on what she thought, even though she denied it 50 times."



As for Tuesday’s hearing in the divorce case, the judge also adjourned a motion to quash the subpoena of a second man Brennan is alleged to also have been having an affair with. Attorneys declined to comment following the hearing, although Judge Brennan’s attorney previously said the allegations by Root were a “shameful attempt to intimidate” the judge into an unfair divorce settlement. (JK)