Fundraising Campaign For Howell Opera House Continues

February 11, 2017

Fundraising efforts continue to “Restore the Glory” of a historic building to provide a multi-purpose performing arts and community events structure in downtown Howell.



The Livingston Arts Council owns and manages the Howell Opera House, an iconic landmark built in 1881. The mortgage on the building has been paid off and the first floor was previously renovated into a multi-purpose space. The LAC has been working with an architecture firm and a building fund has been established with plans to begin the next phase of renovation for the second floor historic theater. Officials thanked everyone who has already contributed to the Restore the Glory campaign, saying they are on the way toward the $120,000 goal but not there yet. $11,476 has been raised in online and mailed in donations, which combined with a match brings them to $22,952. The LAC is currently looking for a matching donor for March.



The funds raised will allow the architecture firm to finalize plans for the restoration and renovation of the Howell Opera House, allowing them to apply for a time sensitive Facade Grant. The preservation would maintain the unique features of a theater untouched since the 19th century, while renewing the structure so that it meets contemporary building codes. Further details about the fundraising campaign and how to donate can be found through the link provided. (JM)