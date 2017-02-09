State Party Chair To Speak To Livingston Dems

February 9, 2017

The chair of the Michigan Democratic Party will be in Livingston County later this month.



Brandon Dillon will be speaking during the next meeting of Livingston County Democrats. The meeting is set for Saturday, February 18th at 10am in the Re-Max Platinum Auditorium at 6870 Grand River. Livingston County Democratic Party Chairwoman Judy Daubenmier says it’s the perfect time for local Democrats to hear about plans for strengthening the party in 2017 and to share their own ideas with Dillon. Dillon has said energizing the Michigan Democratic Party will only happen with a plan to “Organize, Rebuild and Resist”. The local party’s executive committee meeting will follow will follow Dillon’s appearance. Those attending the event should park behind the building, use the rear entrance, and take the stairs or elevator down to the auditorium.



For more information, call (810) 229-4212 or email livcodems@gmail.com. Photo: www.brandondillon.com. (JM)