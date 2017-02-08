4th Annual Livingston County Goes Red for Women Event February 16th

February 8, 2017

The 4th Annual Livingston County Goes Red for Women event is approaching next week.



The joint fundraiser and luncheon is a partnership with the Professional Women’s Club of Michigan, a group through the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and St. Joseph Mercy Health System. Exercise, proper nutrition and controlling blood pressure are just a few topics that will be addressed. Various health professionals will discuss heart health throughout a woman's different life stages. They include Michigan Heart Cardiologist Kate Groh, M.D.; St. Joseph Mercy LungCare Program and Tobacco Cessation Medical Director Vita McCabe, M.D., and St. Joseph Mercy Center for Diabetes Clisty Sturdy, R.D.



A percentage of the proceeds are donated to the American Heart Association in recognition of women’s Heart Health Awareness Month in February. For 14 years, women have been fighting heart disease – defined as the number one killer of women – both individually and together. Attendees are encouraged to wear red as part of the “Go Red for Women” movement. The mission of the national campaign is to raise awareness about women’s heart health by providing education and information in order to prevent and eventually end heart disease.



Brighton Chamber President & CEO Pam McConeghy says attendees always leave with great information on how to live a heart healthy lifestyle and this year will be no different. The event will take place from 11:30am to 1:30pm next Thursday at Crystal Gardens in Howell. For more information or to RSVP, contact the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce at 810.227.5086 or brightoncoc.org. (JM)