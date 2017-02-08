2017 Runway Repurposed Design Competition Sunday

February 8, 2017

After months of work, local designers are ready to show off their creations during a weekend fashion show.



The 9th Annual Runway Repurposed fashion show is an annual event presented by the Livingston Arts Council that combines the art and talent of fashion design with the use of recycled clothing and materials. The event provides funding for the arts while promoting actions that are better for the world, with proceeds benefiting the Howell Opera House and Grassroots Arts Initiative. Residents of varying ages have been working on their creations and took used clothing items to create a new, original garment for the competition. All of the designs will be on display and sold at the fashion show and silent auction. This year’s overall theme is the Four Seasons, while the Avant Garde* theme is the Four Elements of fashion.



The show will be held this Sunday from noon to 5pm at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. Further details are available through the link. 2016 Runway Repurposed event is pictured. (JM)