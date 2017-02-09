February is National Children's Dental Health Month

February 9, 2017

The Livingston County Department of Public Health is encouraging parents to choose water over sweetened drinks for their children. February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, which brings an increased focus on the importance of regular check-ups and balanced diets. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Choose Water for a Sparkling Smile,” and is urging children and parents alike to pick water over less healthy options when possible. The Livingston County Department of Public Health is recommending that a child’s first dental visit happen either when their first tooth comes in or before their first birthday. Parents of infants should bottles with only formula, milk, or breast milk. Make sure their pacifier is clean, if they use one, and discourage prolonged use of sippy cups. Older children should follow the same rules of regular brushing, flossing dental visits, and choosing water, as well. Moxlow commented how dental health is also tied to heart disease, stating that poor dental health can lead to heart problems, but good dental hygiene can help avoid it. The Livingston Dental Center, which is operated by My Community Dental Centers on behalf of the health department, is now open and accepting patients enrolled in several different services along with those who are low-income and uninsured. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (877) 313-6232.