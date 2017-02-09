Pinckney Woman Allegedly Drove Drunk With Children In Her Car

February 9, 2017

Charges have been authorized against an area woman as a result of a drunken driving incident that involved her children.



36-year-old Siobhan Theresa Egnot of Pinckney was arraigned in 53rd District Court last week on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with occupants less than 16. Hamburg Township Police arrested the woman on suspicion of drunken driving on January 29th, after receiving reports that a 2016 Ford Explorer had gone off the road into the front yard of a home near Bass Ridge and Hooker Roads.



Egnot reportedly failed field sobriety tests and had called her husband before the police arrived to come pick up their two young children who were passengers in her vehicle. Upon his arrival, officers suspected her husband was intoxicated as well. Both were arrested and lodged in the Livingston County Jail.



Egnot is due back in court Monday for a pre-trial hearing. Court records indicate her husband has not been charged at this time. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt says the matter involving Mr. Egnot has been furthered for additional investigation, including lab reports.