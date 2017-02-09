Camp 360 Receives Final Site Plan Approval Recommendation

A family therapy camp has been given a site plan approval recommendation in Putnam Township. Camp 360 is a Christian-based camp that will allow families to move in for the weekend and get away from distractions in an attempt to reconnect with each other. Wednesday night, the Putnam Township Planning Commission was satisfied with the presentation of their final site plan and unanimously approved it. Phase one of the project will see the construction of an 80-by-100 foot storage building, a main lodge, and two cabins – one for a family, and one for the camp director. An access drive, paved at the camp’s approach and in the parking area, but with gravel in the middle, will be constructed mostly over an already existing trail to reduce the number of trees needing to be removed. Commission Chairman Jeff Lomber complimented the owners and their willingness to be good neighbors to existing residents. The biggest remaining concern from the Commission’s consultant was of possible dust being raised from the gravel. The township’s engineer studied the plan and was in belief that because of low traffic density and speeds, dust would not be an issue. Being given the engineer’s blessing, the Planning Commission made the recommendation for approval. The final site plan will now go before the Township Board when they meet next Wednesday. (MK)