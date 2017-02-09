Lawsuit Moving Forward Against Driver In 2011 Bicyclist's Death

February 9, 2017

A local lawsuit will go forward against the driver who caused a bicyclist's death in Green Oak Township.



The Michigan appeals court says a jury should decide who's responsible for the death of 19-year-old Aaron Reid, who was struck while riding a bike after a night of drinking. In a 2-1 opinion, the court reversed a decision in favor of a pickup truck driver. It means there will be a trial or settlement in the 2011 death of Reid. Reid and two friends were drinking vodka and riding on bike trails before going to McDonald's for a breakfast. Reid was northbound on Whitmore Lake Road, just north of the dual-roundabout when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 23-year-old Brighton man. He was then subsequently hit by two southbound vehicles; a 1996 Nissan driven by a 35-year-old Brighton man and then the Malibu driven by a 65-year-old Brighton area resident. Reid’s blood-alcohol level was 0.07% when he was hit. At the time, police said they believed alcohol was a factor on the part of the bicyclists, who were also all wearing dark clothing.



The appeals court says there's a genuine dispute over evidence and negligence. Judge Peter O'Connell disagreed, saying Reid was more than 50% at fault. (JM)