Michigan Pond Hockey Classic Canceled Due To Weather, Fundraising Underway

February 9, 2017

Warmer temperatures as of late have forced the cancellation of a pond hockey tournament that brings thousands to the Whitmore Lake area.



The annual Michigan Pond Hockey Classic on Whitmore Lake was set to take place this weekend but current ice conditions forced organizers to cancel. Organizers say they guess Mother Nature just isn’t a fan of Pond Hockey and they will be emailing registered players, volunteers, sponsors and vendors.



The tournament is a fundraiser in which all proceeds go directly to a fund that is dispersed to local school districts and local youth sports organizations. Organizers say having to cancel the event for the second year in a row means that they’re not able to provide much needed financial assistance to local families and youth athletic programs. They have since launched a YouCaring fundraiser campaign for donations, a link is below. A letter from Samuel Iaquinto on behalf of the MPHC Board is attached. (JM)