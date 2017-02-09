Mild Winter Causing Pothole Problems

February 9, 2017

Mild winters are harsh on roads and M-DOT says the quicker they know where potholes are forming, the sooner crews can get them patched.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says the unseasonably warm temperatures provide a nice break from winter but the extreme thaws create soft roadbeds susceptible to potholes. M-DOT says it’s normal to get a few days throughout the winter that are warmer than usual but this year has been unusually sporadic. M-DOT Spokeswoman Kari Arend says there have been a lot of temperatures swings lately - going way above freezing and then below - which really takes a toll on Michigan roadways. Arend says generally they get into pothole season in the spring but M-DOT is seeing a problem with them now, much earlier than usual.



Being it is still the winter season, Arend tells WHMI the best they can do is apply cold patch but at least it’s a short term fix, especially in bad locations and heavily traveled areas. Arend says motorists should be careful and when they do see potholes on M-I or U-S routes, which are state routes, they should report them. Since roadways are experiencing potholes earlier in the season, Arend says maintenance crews will be out fixing and filling them in various locations, most recently on northbound US-23, north of M-14. Arend says it will be kind of hit and miss as to where crews will be since it depends on what gets reported or called in. Regardless, she reminds motorists to respect work crews out there, slow down and give them room to do their job.



Arend stresses that safety is M-DOT’s top priority so they want to get potholes filled and fixed as soon as they know about them. Motorists can make reports through a toll free hotline 888-296-4546 or on M-DOT’s Report a Pothole website. A link is posted below. (JM)