Traffic Signal To Become Active At Latson Road Interchange For Hospital

February 9, 2017

Another traffic signal will be coming into the mix at a well-traveled intersection in Genoa Township, along with more development.



The Livingston County Road Commission met this morning and approved an agreement related to costs for traffic signal maintenance at Latson Road and Grand Oaks Drive. Managing Director Mike Craine says when the I-96/Latson Road interchange was built, the land next to the westbound off ramp was owned by Howell Public Schools. Craine tells WHMI a negotiation process proceeded with Genoa Township, which did a marvelous job developing a package with that property. The Road Commission has an agreement with Providence Hospital so they can maintain their side of the signal heads, which will be facing the hospital’s main driveway. The signal is already there by the westbound off ramp but is not active and signal heads will need to be installed.



Craine tells WHMI it’s part of the continuing evolution of the I-96/Latson Road interchange and part of the land use change that is starting in that area. Craine says the area is Genoa Township’s approach to a campus-style plan that includes provisions for both motorized and non-motorized access to all of the shopping elements that will be included there. He says the result will be a more urban kind of texture at that location. In addition to the aerial work the road commission has to do to install the signal faces, Craine says there will also be some light construction in order to build ramps for sidewalk access and ADA ramps for individuals with disabilities as well as pedestrians that need to cross.



The Road Commission will operate the traffic signal but Craine says the hospital will be responsible for 25% of the cost of the operation as well as any heavy maintenance that has to be done, should a pole be knocked down or something else happen. All of the work is intended to happen this summer. (JM)