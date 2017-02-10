Saturday Marks 8 Year Anniversary Of Fenton Woman's Mysterious Disappearance

While the strange disappearance of a Fenton woman eight years ago is technically a cold case, police and family members are holding onto hope.



Then 42-year-old Randa Jawhari vanished from her apartment complex on Shiawassee Avenue near US-23 on February 11th, 2009. Police were left with no signs of foul play or other clues as to where she may have gone. Randa, who had been diagnosed with mental illness, didn’t own a car, driver’s license or credit card. Fenton Police Chief Rick Aro tells WHMI his update is very similar to last year unfortunately but they continue to look at everything and follow up on every lead received. He says these cold cases can be very frustrating because they would like to get some closure for the family and find out what happened but there are some small pieces of information they need to make that happen and they just haven’t found them yet. While now considered a cold case, he says that doesn’t mean they’ve given up hope of solving it. He says Mr. Jawhari passed away but they still have contact with Mrs. Jawhari as well as Randa’s brother and sisters on a fairly regular basis. Aro says they will do everything they can to get the family some closure and he hopes it happens, noting they still receive tips from time to time, just not as many as in the beginning. Police have long said they believe there are one or two people out there who know something that could really open up the case and provide the tips they need to solve it. A person of interest was identified early on in the case, described as an associate of Jawhari’s who would transport her to different appointments. Detective Scott Townsend is in charge of the case and Aro says anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is still a reward being offered and the information is passed along anonymously. (JM)