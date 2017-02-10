CASA Training Educates Volunteers About Legal Component Of Child Advocacy

February 10, 2017

A group of individuals training to become children’s advocates through a local program delved into the legal aspect of their mission. WHMI's Danica Katnik is among those in the group and offers the following perspective.



CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, are trained through the LACASA Center in Howell to represent abused and neglected children in the court system. Training began for the group earlier this week and will continue through February. I have been training as a member of the group, and am learning just how much responsibility the role of a CASA carries.



Thursday’s lesson was daunting, as we were exposed to the court and child welfare system, the different parties in each case, legal terminology and the laws involved. CASA Program Director Sara Applegate tells WHMI it’s a complicated but important part of training. CASAs must be able to navigate the system so that we can support the child to the best of our ability.



Child Protective Services Supervisor Rebecca Robydek from the Livingston County Department of Health and Human Services visited the class as a guest speaker. She says the legal system “is not as scary as it seems,” and offered some advice to us CASA hopefuls.



Putting the legal aspect aside for a moment, she stressed one thing- to be a champion for the children we will represent. Robydek and program leaders agree the process can be overwhelming, but the focus should be on what is best for the children in each case and ultimately, family reunification.



Robydek shared her point of view as a professional, but recognized the more emotional side of wanting to take home every child that has been hurt or neglected, though she says we can’t. An interesting thought Robydek had regarding those the CASAs will come into contact with is, “You find love in your heart for people you never thought you would.” (DK)