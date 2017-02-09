Village of Milford Set to Regulate Golf Carts on Roadways

February 9, 2017

At its next meeting a nearby village is could approve an ordinance regulating golf carts on its roadways. The Milford Village Council recently heard the first reading of an ordinance that will help keep track of the vehicles and their owners. Police Chief Tom Lindberg says a handful of residents asked for the ordinance because they want to be able to use the vehicles to get from place to place. Lindberg says typically users are older residents who want to go to the local park for concerts or other events, but not have to walk. He says state law permits golf carts on roads where the posted speed limit is 30 miles per hour or less and population is under 30,000 residents. Lindberg says the ordinance will be helpful. He says what the ordinance does, among other things is to require the user to register the golf cart with the police department. He says that way if there is an incident or accident involving village property or theft of one of the carts, they will know who the golf cart belongs to.



Lindberg says after the first reading there may be changes before the ordinance is passed; and that may or may not happen. If it passes, the ordinance will restrict the speed limit of the vehicles to 15 miles per hour, and drivers must be at least 16 years of age. The ordinance will also require rear red reflectors and set limits as to when they may be used. Lindberg says the proposed ordinance only affects a few residents, however those drivers want to legitimize the vehicle’s use in the Village of Milford. Village Council is set to hear a second reading of the ordinance on February 21st.

