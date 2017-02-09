Local School Namesake Dies

February 9, 2017

The woman whose name was put on a local elementary school serving after 43 years in the district, has died. Ann Dolsen retired in 1988 after spending her career as a teacher and principal in South Lyon Community Schools. The state’s first female principal died on February 4th at the age of 92. New Hudson Elementary was renamed Dolsen Elementary in recognition of the contributions Dolsen made and her longtime involvement in the community. According to her obituary, Dolsen was a longtime Northville resident, having graduated from New Hudson High School in 1942. Dolsen earned her teaching certificate from Michigan Normal College, later earning bachelors and master’s degrees. She also spent a year teaching at a government school in Japan. After her retirement, Dolsen remained active in her church and community, teaching knitting and making knitted caps for premature babies at hospitals. Dolsen and her husband Francis were married for 60 years. He preceded her in death in September of 2016. A full obituary is available on the Casterline Funeral Home website at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com. (DS)

