Weekend Lane Closures On US-23 Between M-36 & M-14

February 10, 2017

Lane closures on US-23 could cause delays in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties tomorrow.



On Saturday there will be a rolling lane closure in each direction on US-23 between M-14 and M-36 for pavement patching. The lane closures will be in place between 7am and 5pm. Motorists should expect back-ups and plan extra time when traveling through the corridor during those times. (JM)