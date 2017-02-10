Fowlerville Man Enters Plea In Road Rage Incident

February 10, 2017

A Fowlerville man who authorities say pointed a handgun at another driver during a road rage incident has entered a plea.



34-year-old Steven Michael Burke pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second count of brandishing firearms in public and no further charges of felony firearms. The charges stem from an incident the morning of November 29th, when a 32-year-old Fowlerville-area woman called 9-1-1 to report that a man in a SUV had pointed a handgun at her while traveling on I-96. The caller was directed to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to file a report while deputies looked for the suspect in the SUV, who was located on eastbound I-96 near US-23. Deputies ultimately stopped a vehicle matching the description and located a handgun. Burke was arrested without incident and lodged in the county jail. He'll be sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court April 20th.



At the time, Sheriff Mike Murphy told WHMI that road rage and aggressive driving situations appear to be happening more frequently and people need to pay attention when behind the wheel and not let other distractions or driving irritate them. (JM)