Brighton Township Board Reviews Support Emergency Operations Plan

February 10, 2017

The Brighton Township Board met Monday and reviewed a draft plan that deals with how to handle potential emergency situations.



The Support Emergency Operations Plan for Brighton Township basically lays out the game plan for a localized emergency. The plan could be triggered by potential hazmat situations, expressway incidents or crashes, straight line winds or tornados. It identifies chain of command, point persons, different responsibilities and steps that need to be taken. It was noted during the meeting that when declaring a state of emergency, it is imperative that an elected official is the one making that call. It was also said to be important that one person or official doesn’t wear too many hats. The clerk and treasurer were deemed to be in the right positions to step up if some unforeseen, unfortunate situation were to take place since they’re in the building on a daily basis and most available. Trustee Lucille Weaire commented the plan contained a lot of information and was well organized.



The plan is generally a template that has been acted on by other municipalities and doesn’t necessarily need official approvals but will eventually be back before the board for adoption. Township Manager Brian Vick tells WHMI all communities with a specified population have to implement a plan and it is Brighton Township’s turn. He says the draft will be sent to the county for review and then the state. After the state review, it will come back to the township board for adoption.



The support plan for Brighton Township is part of Livingston County’s larger plan. One advantage to participating is that Brighton Township and the county would become eligible for financial disaster assistance to recoup costs if a localized emergency were to happen. The township could be reimbursed up to $100,000, as could the county for the same incident. (JM)