Walk For Warmth Next Saturday, February 18th

February 11, 2017

Livingston County residents can help those facing crisis keep the heat on during the cold winter months during an event next weekend.



OLHSA’s Livingston County Walk for Warmth event is approaching next Saturday, February 18th at the Hartland Educational Support Service Center on M-59. The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency encourages community members to come together to raise funds to help those facing utility shut off notices. Fundraising has been well underway by individuals and teams. OLHSA’s Director for Health, Housing and Nutrition Services Erica Karfonta says Walk for Warmth is OLHSA’s largest event and they appreciate the longstanding community support from both volunteers and donors, some since inception. She says all funds raised stay in Livingston County and OLHSA receives requests from clients already facing shut off notices as early as October.

240 local families were able to be assisted last year as a result of Walk for Warmth.



This year’s goal is $100,000. Information including online sign up, registrations and updates can be found through the provided link. (JM)