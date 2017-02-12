Lane Closures & Traffic Shifts Planned On US-23

February 12, 2017

Motorists can expect lane closures and likely delays on US-23 in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties this week.



The lane closures will take place along US-23 each night between 7pm and 5am the following morning, so crews can shift traffic from the current configuration to the outside shoulder. The work will include existing pavement marking removal and placing temporary pavement marking putting traffic in the new configuration.



On Monday, southbound US-23 traffic will be shifted between 6 Mile Road and North Territorial Road.



On Tuesday, southbound US-23 traffic will be shifted between M-14 and Warren Road.



Also on Tuesday, northbound US-23 traffic will be shifted between N. Territorial Road and 6 Mile Road.



On Friday, both southbound and northbound US-23 traffic will be shifted between 8 Mile Road and M-36.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says all work is weather dependent. If a particular lane closure does not occur on the night it is scheduled, then the back-up date will be the following night. (JM)