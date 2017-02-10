City Of Brighton Accepting Applications For 2017 Biennial Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit

February 10, 2017

The city is now taking applications from artists who are interested in submitting a sculpture for the 2017 Biennial Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit in downtown Brighton contest.



The sculptures selected will be judged by a committee and the winners displayed on downtown streets and public places.

Brighton Administrative Assistant Jessica Reed tells WHMI that the city has sent out notices to artists and prospective artists about the contest. Both large and small sculptures are eligible for consideration, but they must be sculptures and not other art forms such as paintings. Reed says they must be free-standing, outdoor pieces suitable for public display.



Reed says the sculptor will be required to sign an agreement permitting their sculpture to be viewed for two years and, in their application, must submit a couple of photos of the item. They must also agree to allow for the sculpture to be sold. Those whose sculptures are selected will receive a stipend which varies, based on the size of the artwork. The Brighton Arts & Culture Commission will pay a $1,000 stipend per piece for large sculptures which are located on concrete pedestals, while a $500 stipend will be paid for smaller sculptures. Interested artists can contact Reed at city hall for more information or go to the city’s website for an application form. the link is provided. (TT)