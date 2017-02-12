Howell Woman Enters Plea In Larceny Case

February 12, 2017

A Howell woman charged in connection to a series of thefts from vehicles in the Howell and Brighton areas has entered a plea.



25-year-old Catherine Barrera is among four young adults from Howell who were charged with stealing items from multiple vehicles in Brighton and Oceola Township. Barrera pleaded guilty as charged to a count of larceny from a motor vehicle and an added count of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property between $200 -$1,000. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss five separate counts of larceny from a motor vehicle. The first charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if Barrera successfully completes probation. She will be sentenced March 23rd in Livingston County Circuit Court.



Authorities say electronics, cash, purses, wallets, tools, gift cards and sunglasses were taken from vehicles outside residences last July. The suspects were identified and arrested after a deputy discovered one of the stolen gift cards was used at a local Target store.



24-year-old James Juel, 27-year-old Adrian Ortega and 17-year-old Kendra Keranen have all been sentenced. Barrera and her co-defendants have been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,973. (JM)