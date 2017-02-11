Oak Park Man Enters Plea In Local B&E Incidents

February 11, 2017

An Oak Park man has entered a plea to charges related to break-ins at two Livingston County stores.



29-year-old Kyle Wimbush and 33-year-old Arthur Williams are each charged with two counts of breaking and entering and one count of possession of burglary tools for the break-ins at the Sprint store in Brighton and Target store in Hartland Township. During a hearing in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday, Williams pleaded guilty as charged. As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend a 54-month prison cap on his minimum sentence. Williams will be sentenced as a 4th time habitual offender on March 2nd while Wimbush requested an adjournment of his hearing to consider a plea offer. A pre-trial hearing is set February 23rd.



Brighton Police responded to an alarm at the Sprint store on Movie Drive around 3:30am on October 31st and found a large rock had been thrown through the window. Numerous cell phones were stolen. About a half hour later, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to an alarm at the Target store on M-59 and also found a rock had been thrown through the door with several Xbox game consoles stolen. Suspect and vehicle descriptions were obtained by Target security and a be-on-the-lookout advisory was issued. A State Police unit spotted a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over on southbound US-23 near I-96, where a search turned up merchandise stolen in both break-ins. (JM)