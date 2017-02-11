South Lyon Woman Charged In Brighton Mill Pond Escape Attempt Rejects Plea

February 11, 2017

A Livingston County Jail inmate who attempted to escape near the Brighton Mill Pond while awaiting trial has rejected a plea offer.



32-year-old Lisa Finlayson of South Lyon and 40-year-old Nicole Vermeylen of Flushing attempted to escape on an August afternoon, after they were transported over to the 53rd District Court in Brighton for hearings. The two were being escorted from the court building and into a patrol car when they made a break for it. Finlayson jumped into the Mill Pond, but was pulled out shortly after with a dredger. Vermeylen broke into a house and helped herself to a change of clothes but was arrested as she was leaving the home. Finlayson had been in custody for operating while intoxicated causing death. She previously underwent an evaluation and most recently, rejected a plea offer from prosecutors. Motions related to an evidentiary hearing in her case must be filed by March 31st.



Finlayson is currently serving a prison sentence of 86 months to 15 years for a crash on August 18th, 2015 that claimed the life of 51-year-old Lawrence Pettis of Howell. Her pick-up truck struck Pettis’ motorcycle and pushed it into another vehicle. Finlayson’s 3-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle and testing later revealed cocaine in her system.



Vermeylen had been awaiting trial on charges of 2nd degree felony child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was sentenced to 18 months to 5 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections for her escape attempt, as well as prior pleas to charges of home invasion and stealing a financial transaction device. (JM)