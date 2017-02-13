Pinckney Man Enters Plea In Sexual Assault Case

February 13, 2017

A Livingston County man who police say raped his female friend has entered a plea to sexual assault charges.



19-year-old Michael Austin Kotch of Pinckney pleaded guilty to an added count of assault with intent to commit 2nd degree CSC in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday. Kotch was originally charged with one count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion, which was dismissed by prosecutors in exchange for his plea. He also faces possible sex offender registry and/or life time electronic monitoring.



Kotch was charged as a result of the July 12th incident in which police say he raped his female friend in the backseat of her car. Authorities say Kotch and the 18-year-old Fowlerville woman were sitting in her car talking and drinking alcohol. Kotch reportedly brought up wanting to have a one-night stand with someone, at which point the victim began to feel very uncomfortable. Police say the woman tried several different methods to signal for help or leave, but her car battery died and Kotch told her he couldn’t find jumper cables. He allegedly began to pressure the woman to have a one-night stand with him until police say he then grabbed her arm and pulled her into the back seat of the vehicle, where he assaulted her.



Kotch remains free on bond with a GPS tether. He will be sentenced March 16th. (JM)