Dates Changed for Brighton's 150th Anniversary Celebration Due to Conflict

February 12, 2017

The dates for Brighton’s 150th Anniversary celebration have been changed, due to a conflict with the Howell Melon Festival. Originally set for Aug. 17-20, Brighton's 150th Anniversary committee found out after setting the dates that these are the same ones for the 2017 Melonfest in nearby Howell. 150th Committee Chairman Shawn Pipoly says they didn’t want to be competing with Brighton’s nearest neighbor, so the dates were scrubbed. Pipoly says the original dates had been picked because there is an event tied to every other weekend in the Brighton area this summer. The committee was left with no alternative but to attach a sesquicentennial event to all of the other summertime events and make it a nearly summer-long celebration. The celebration of Brighton’s 150th birthday will essentially kick off on the 4th of July with Brighton’s Independence Day parade. Some other events that will take place include a mayor’s pancake breakfast, old-time softball games at Sloan Field, a historical tour of the Old Village Cemetery, a time capsule, scavenger hunt, a golf outing, and a community picnic on Main St. will also be tied to the 150th anniversary. The Brighton Area Historical Society has also planned to have life-size wooden cutouts of historical characters in costume at strategic locations in the downtown area. In the coming weeks, the Brighton 150th Anniversary Committee will continue to meet to fine-tune the activities to be staged in the downtown area during July and August to celebrate Brighton’s century-and-a-half as a community. (TT)

