Brighton VGs Store Being Purchased by Busch's

February 13, 2017

A Brighton supermarket that has been serving a loyal clientele of satisfied customers for many years will be undergoing an ownership change.



VGs, located at 9870 East Grand Ave. in the Grand Crossing shopping center, is being purchased by Busch’s, another small chain, which is based in Ann Arbor. Busch’s currently has 16 stores in Southeastern Michigan, including Pinckney and South Lyon. The VGs chain has 11 stores in Southeastern and Mid-Michigan. Its stores in nearby Howell and Fenton are unaffected by the Brighton store sale. Busch’s officials say they will extensively remodel the Brighton store following completion of the sale later this year. Busch’s owner John Busch says he has been a Brighton area resident for 16 years and always has wanted to bring one of his stores to Brighton. He says VGs will remain open to customers while the remodeling is taking place and employment at the store will not be impacted. Busch president and CEO Mike Brooks says current VG's personnel will be given the opportunity for employment at Busch's in Brighton, or at one of its other locations in Southeast Michigan.



According to a press release, new features planned for the Brighton location include an expanded produce department, Michigan-made artisan bakery breads, fresh sushi and a world-class wine, beer and liquor department. The meat and seafood counters will also be expanded along with upgrades to the product lines to include selections of gourmet and specialty food items. The purchase price was not divulged. (TT)