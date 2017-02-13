9th Annual Runway Repurposed Event Combines Fashion And Fundraising

February 13, 2017

Amateur fashion designers from all over southeastern Michigan showed their latest creations to a packed house at Crystal Gardens yesterday.



Models paraded across the catwalk for a cause at the 9th annual Runway Repurposed fashion show Sunday afternoon. The yearly event benefits the arts scholarship program of the Grassroots Arts Initiative and the Howell Opera House.



Designers began their projects a month ago, after choosing inspiring pieces of entirely donated clothing to make a new masterpiece. On Thursday, judges got an up-close look at the outfit’s construction, how the designers used their materials and how it fit in with the theme, the “Four Seasons of Fashion”. At the show, judges focused on creativity, originality and their overall impression.



Committee co-chair Barb Smith tells WHMI she is extremely happy with how this year’s event turned out, calling 2017’s event the “…best year so far.” Smith says a lot of people got creative and had fun with their designs. She feels there was a much higher level of design this year.



The event has five judging categories. Over 70 designers contributed to the fashion show, and awards were given in each design category. One of 13-year-old Gabriella Dibello’s designs came in 2nd place last year. She returned this year and placed 1st in the Student Designer category. Her piece combined all four seasons.



18-year-old designer Ashley Hann won the People’s choice Award and placed 3rd in the Student Category. Hann is still in high school but is dual-enrolled at Lansing Community College for Fashion Design. She and her model, Becca Bishop, tell WHMI the fashion show is something they enjoy doing together. Bishop says she loves showing off Hann’s designs, as she always makes things she feels comfortable and beautiful in.



The event also included a silent auction and the work of local artists who designed the trophies. (DK)