Organizers Gearing Up For Pinckney St. Patrick's Day Parade

February 13, 2017

A parade organizers say is unique within Livingston County is approaching next month.



The 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pinckney is scheduled for Saturday, March 11th. It begins at noon at the Pinckney Cemetery and travels along Main Street. Founder and chairperson Patsy Dible tells WHMI the first year the parade was held on St. Patrick’s Day and around 400 people showed up. Dible says the next year, everyone agreed to move festivities to a Saturday and the event has only continued to grow since. Dible says Pinckney is unique in that before the parade steps off, there are a lot of activities including Irish dancers in the street, a paddy wagon bed race and cutest leprechaun contest.



Meanwhile, the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians in Livingston County are presenting a comedy fundraiser to support the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It will be held on Friday, February 24th at Captain Joe’s Restaurant in Whitmore Lake. The event will feature a night of Irish dancing, an introduction of the Grand Marshal, a 50/50 raffle to benefit the parade and performances by comedians Ron Sweet and Jason Douglas. More information on the Pinckney St. Patrick’s Day parade is attached. (JM)